King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to the crowd from a balcony of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thai king’s coronation ceremony: A look back at the elaborate event fusing symbols and ritual
- A royal procession lasting more than six hours on Sunday topped off a weekend of sumptuous celebrations
- The entire event is estimated to have cost the country’s government US$31 million, according to media reports
Topic | King Maha Vajiralongkorn
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to the crowd from a balcony of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn gives rare glimpse of Thai royal relations
- Citizens of Thailand had a rare intimate glimpse of royal relations as the country turned out to celebrate Rama X’s coronation
- The King extended a warm embrace to his sister, Princess Ubolratana – whose attempt to enter politics failed in March after he torpedoed her nomination as a prime ministerial candidate by a now-dissolved political party
Topic | King Maha Vajiralongkorn
King Maha Vajiralongkorn embracing his sister Princess Ubolratana Mahidol. Photo: EPA-EFE