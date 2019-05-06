Channels

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia sends ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to US to face charges

  • Huge sums of public money were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB and used to buy everything from yachts to artwork
  • Goldman’s role is under scrutiny as it helped arrange US$6.5 billion in bonds for the fund
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:57pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:57pm, 6 May, 2019

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo seen through the window of a car in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2016. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

US ‘preparing to return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia’

  • US authorities will return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia, including US$140 million from a hotel sale, and US$60 million from the producer of the Wolf of Wall Street film
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:38pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 10:08pm, 3 May, 2019

The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo seen through the window of a car in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2016. Photo: AFP
