A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
1MDB scandal: Malaysia sends ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng to US to face charges
- Huge sums of public money were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB and used to buy everything from yachts to artwork
- Goldman’s role is under scrutiny as it helped arrange US$6.5 billion in bonds for the fund
The 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo seen through the window of a car in Kuala Lumpur on March 14, 2016. Photo: AFP
US ‘preparing to return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia’
- US authorities will return US$200 million of 1MDB-linked funds to Malaysia, including US$140 million from a hotel sale, and US$60 million from the producer of the Wolf of Wall Street film
