President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Mysterious whistle-blower in videos claiming Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took millions in drug kickbacks unveils his identity
- Peter Joemel Advincula says he’s the man seen in five YouTube videos implicating the president’s family as ‘principal’ operators in the country’s drug trade
Topic | The Philippines
President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte. Photo: AFP
Sara Duterte: First Daughter, Davao city mayor – and Philippine president in waiting?
- The middle child of President Rodrigo Duterte is as controversial as her father, whom she may succeed in 2022 if rumours in the country ring true
- But, even before she has signalled her intention to run, the Davao City Mayor’s candidacy is already being intensely scrutinised
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte. Photo: AFP