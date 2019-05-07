Singapore neurologist Gobinathan Devathasan has been ordered by a Canadian court to pay his wife C$100,000 (US$74,400) in monthly support. Photos: Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre via AP
‘Reprehensible’ Singapore doctor who said Canadian judge ‘spread her legs wide’ must pay massive divorce bill
- Neurologist Gobinathan Devathasan was slammed for misconduct in his Vancouver divorce, which revealed a luxury lifestyle and a global property portfolio
- Former model and nurse Christie Devathasan was awarded US$74,400 in monthly spousal support, amounting to US$4.1 million, as well as assets worth US$14 million
