Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walk free outside Insein prison. Photo: Reuters
Reuters reporters freed from prison in Myanmar following presidential pardon
- The two reporters, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail
- They had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and Buddhist civilians
Topic | Myanmar
