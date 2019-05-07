Pro-junta party Palang Pracharath thanks supporters after the election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai election: official Thai election results may herald pro-junta government
- The Palang Pracharath Party, which is backed by the junta government, is duelling for power with an anti-junta alliance known as the Democratic Front
- Many small parties are expected to get parliament seats in the official count and are likely to back the pro-military group, says an observer
Topic | Thai elections
Pro-junta party Palang Pracharath thanks supporters after the election. Photo: EPA-EFE