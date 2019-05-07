‘Revenge porn’, where ex-partners share intimate photos or videos without permission, has become a problem globally because of improvements in technology. Photo: AFP
Singapore outlaws revenge porn and cyber-flashing in clampdown on digital sexual offences
- People who distribute or threaten to distribute revenge porn, or send unsolicited images of their private parts, may face a range of punishments including jail time
- The law changes are a part of a major overhaul of Singapore’s penal code, which also saw the state criminalising marital rape, banning child sex dolls, and decriminalising suicide
