Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s election results have been endorsed but stand-off between junta and ‘democratic front’ persists

  • Ruling junta remains well-placed to form a strong enough coalition through its proxy party to keep Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in the top job
  • Pheu Thai is aligned with the influential Shinawatra clan. Palang Pracharat, on the other hand, is aligned with the junta and Prayuth
Topic |   Thai elections
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 3:52pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 3:53pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.