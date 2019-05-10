Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
How a strong showing for Rodrigo Duterte in Philippine midterms could clear path for death penalty to return
- The death penalty has a complicated past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Demonstrators from Amnesty International protest against the death penalty in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Death penalty: as world executes fewer prisoners, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand are killing more
- Globally, the number of executions have fallen to a decade-long low, but Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand are bucking the trend: Amnesty International
- Vietnam executed 85 people in 2018; the Lion City hanged 13
Topic | Human rights
