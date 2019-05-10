Monkey pox typically lasts for two to four weeks, starting as a fever and headache and progressing through to small bumps called pustules that spread over the body. Photo: AFP
Singapore reports first case of rare monkey pox virus after Nigerian man ate bushmeat at a wedding
- Bushmeat, which can be chimpanzee, gorilla, antelope, birds or rodent, is a staple of some African diets
