Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds hands with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo: Reuters
Three Thai activists accused of insulting the king have disappeared, rights groups claim
- Chucheep Chiwasut, who broadcasts political commentary and fellow activists Siam Theerawut and Kritsana Thapthai were reportedly turned over on May 8
Topic | Thailand
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds hands with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo: Reuters