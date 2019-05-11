Channels

A combination image showing US rapper Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel and Malaysian businessman Jho Low. Photos: AP and SCMP
Southeast Asia

US charges Malaysian tycoon Jho Low and ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel over illegal foreign contributions in 2012 presidential election

  • Indictment says Low directed transfer of US$21.6 million from foreign entities and accounts to Michel to be funnelled into campaign
  • Candidate not revealed in document, but Michel was an avid Obama supporter who donated to committee supporting former president
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:11am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 6:18am, 11 May, 2019

Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: fugitive financier Jho Low allegedly bought diamonds for his mother using stolen funds. Now the US government is seizing them

  • Low commissioned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to make the pieces for his mother in 2012 – Schwartz has also designed jewellery for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian
  • Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and corruption linked to 1MDB
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:50pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:17pm, 2 May, 2019

