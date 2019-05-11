A combination image showing US rapper Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel and Malaysian businessman Jho Low. Photos: AP and SCMP
US charges Malaysian tycoon Jho Low and ex-Fugees rapper Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel over illegal foreign contributions in 2012 presidential election
- Indictment says Low directed transfer of US$21.6 million from foreign entities and accounts to Michel to be funnelled into campaign
- Candidate not revealed in document, but Michel was an avid Obama supporter who donated to committee supporting former president
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
A combination image showing US rapper Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel and Malaysian businessman Jho Low. Photos: AP and SCMP
Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: fugitive financier Jho Low allegedly bought diamonds for his mother using stolen funds. Now the US government is seizing them
- Low commissioned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to make the pieces for his mother in 2012 – Schwartz has also designed jewellery for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian
- Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and corruption linked to 1MDB
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures