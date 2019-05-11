Firefighters at the site of a prison in Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
More than 100 inmates escape Indonesian jail in mass prison break after rioting
- The prisoners fled the jail in Sumatra island after a riot broke out, said police
- Authorities launched a huge manhunt and recaptured 115 prisoners by late morning, but dozens remain at large
Topic | Indonesia
Muslim protesters march with banners against the LGBT community in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Dancers being attacked by an angry mob? Just the latest sign of rising anti-LGBT sentiment in Indonesia
- The perpetrators, members of a Malay youth paramilitary organisation, justified their actions by claiming the dance was ‘vulgar’
- Other recent instances of homophobia include the banning of a film for promoting LGBT ‘ideology’ and an attack on an HIV prevention organisation
