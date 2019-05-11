Channels

Firefighters at the site of a prison in Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

More than 100 inmates escape Indonesian jail in mass prison break after rioting

  • The prisoners fled the jail in Sumatra island after a riot broke out, said police
  • Authorities launched a huge manhunt and recaptured 115 prisoners by late morning, but dozens remain at large
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:21pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 6:21pm, 11 May, 2019

Muslim protesters march with banners against the LGBT community in Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Dancers being attacked by an angry mob? Just the latest sign of rising anti-LGBT sentiment in Indonesia

  • The perpetrators, members of a Malay youth paramilitary organisation, justified their actions by claiming the dance was ‘vulgar’
  • Other recent instances of homophobia include the banning of a film for promoting LGBT ‘ideology’ and an attack on an HIV prevention organisation
Topic |   Indonesia
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 9:00am, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 5 May, 2019

