Filipino workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia eyes deal to send blue-collar workers to Japan under new visa scheme
- Japan on April 1 implemented the visa system to bring in more foreign workers to the country
- If the agreement is signed, Malaysia would be the 10th country to provide workers to Japan, joining other source nations such as the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar
Topic | Malaysia
Filipino workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters
People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan: now open to foreign workers, but still just as racist?
- Japan is opening its doors to blue-collar workers from overseas to fill the gaps left by an ageing population
- Resident ‘gaijin’ warn that the new recruits – whom the government refuses to call ‘immigrants’ – might not feel so welcome in Japan
Topic | Racism
People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg