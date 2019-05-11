Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Filipino workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia eyes deal to send blue-collar workers to Japan under new visa scheme

  • Japan on April 1 implemented the visa system to bring in more foreign workers to the country
  • If the agreement is signed, Malaysia would be the 10th country to provide workers to Japan, joining other source nations such as the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:56pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:03pm, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Filipino workers at a car parts factory in Hiroshima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Japan: now open to foreign workers, but still just as racist?

  • Japan is opening its doors to blue-collar workers from overseas to fill the gaps left by an ageing population
  • Resident ‘gaijin’ warn that the new recruits – whom the government refuses to call ‘immigrants’ – might not feel so welcome in Japan
Topic |   Racism
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 10:30am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

People protest in Tokyo against Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s legislation clearing the way for more foreign workers. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.