Dhanin Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, is Thailand’s richest man. Photo: SCMP
Thailand’s richest man to jointly build US$6.8 billion high-speed rail that will link three airports
- The high-speed train project is slated to be completed in five years
- The project’s goal is to make the east of Thailand a centre for hi-tech industries, such as robotics and electric vehicles, as well as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance
Who will be Thailand’s next prime minister? Billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont of CP Group might have an idea
- The mogul sparked speculation over his political ambitions after his resignation from the chairmanship of one of the conglomerate’s key businesses
- Should he become premier or a senator, he will also have to give up his positions at various parts of Thailand’s largest private company
