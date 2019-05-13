An unofficial count on Monday showed the senatorial front runners are all candidates backed by President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine midterm elections: unofficial count shows all senatorial front runners are backed by President Rodrigo Duterte
- A partial and unofficial count early on Monday evening showed all the top 12 slots taken by candidates backed by President Rodrigo Duterte
- Duterte has indicated he will use a majority in the Senate to legally grab power – either through forcing a constitutional change and shifting to a federal form of government or declaring a revolutionary government
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
How a strong showing for Rodrigo Duterte in Philippine midterms could clear path for death penalty to return
- The death penalty has a complicated past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
- An expert on Philippine elections said it’s “likely that some of the president’s ideas will get through”.
