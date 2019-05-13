Channels

An unofficial count on Monday showed the senatorial front runners are all candidates backed by President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Philippine midterm elections: unofficial count shows all senatorial front runners are backed by President Rodrigo Duterte

  • A partial and unofficial count early on Monday evening showed all the top 12 slots taken by candidates backed by President Rodrigo Duterte
  • Duterte has indicated he will use a majority in the Senate to legally grab power – either through forcing a constitutional change and shifting to a federal form of government or declaring a revolutionary government
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Published: 10:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 13 May, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

How a strong showing for Rodrigo Duterte in Philippine midterms could clear path for death penalty to return

  • The death penalty has a complicated past in the Philippines, having been outlawed in 1987, reinstated six years later and then abolished again in 2006
  • An expert on Philippine elections said it’s “likely that some of the president’s ideas will get through”.
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:24am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:53am, 10 May, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
