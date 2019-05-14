The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia. Photo: YouTube
Chinese gang threatens chaos in Cambodian province as rift deepens between locals and new arrivals
- The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia
- In recent years, Chinese developers have built more than 100 casinos and dozens of hotels and resorts in the province
Topic | Chinese overseas
