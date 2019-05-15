Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A lawyer has suggested that those who voted for her to die could be guilty of abetting suicide. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

‘Genuinely worried’: Malaysian youth minister calls for national conversation about mental health after girl ends life over Instagram poll result

  • The 16-year-old girl’s death prompted a lawyer to suggest that those who voted for her to die could be guilty of abetting suicide
  • Malaysia’s youth and sports minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said youth mental health was a national issue that needed to be taken seriously
Topic |   Social media
SCMP

The Guardian  

Reuters  

Published: 1:52pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A lawyer has suggested that those who voted for her to die could be guilty of abetting suicide. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.