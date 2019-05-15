A lawyer has suggested that those who voted for her to die could be guilty of abetting suicide. Photo: AP
‘Genuinely worried’: Malaysian youth minister calls for national conversation about mental health after girl ends life over Instagram poll result
- The 16-year-old girl’s death prompted a lawyer to suggest that those who voted for her to die could be guilty of abetting suicide
- Malaysia’s youth and sports minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said youth mental health was a national issue that needed to be taken seriously
Topic | Social media
