Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. Photos: Zakaria Zainal
Asia must be ‘moderate voice’ in US-China rivalry, and help them to be frenemies: Singapore’s Goh Chok Tong
- The region’s smaller countries must encourage Washington and Beijing to be ‘frenemies’, says the Lion City’s former prime minister
- He says this is the best of three scenarios. The others are ‘all out conflict’ and ‘unbridled strategic conflict’
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore’s former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. Photos: Zakaria Zainal