Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Doi Tung Development Project is held up by the United Nations as a model for ending narcotic drug cultivation and improving the lives of indigenous communities. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

In Thailand, farming revolution rescued entire communities from opium addiction. But it can’t happen without land rights for villagers

  • Villagers to reforest vast swathes of the hillside and grow coffee and macadamia
  • However, of an estimated 1 million highland indigenous people in Thailand, about 10 per cent are stateless
Topic |   Thailand
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Published: 2:16pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Doi Tung Development Project is held up by the United Nations as a model for ending narcotic drug cultivation and improving the lives of indigenous communities. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.