Surrogacy is illegal in Cambodia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia releases 11 surrogate mothers from jail after they agree to keep babies
- The 11 women, some of whom gave birth in jail, were charged in November after they were discovered in a raid in Phnom Penh
- Demand for commercial surrogacy is high in Cambodia, with desperate couples, mostly from China, willing to pay between US$40,000 and US$100,000 to a woman who can carry their child
