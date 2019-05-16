Environmental activists rallying outside the Philippine Senate to demand containers filled with household rubbish be shipped back to Canada. Photo: AFP
Philippines recalls ambassador to Canada as diplomatic rift over dumped rubbish deepens
- A Canadian company sent about 100 shipping containers that included rotting rubbish wrongly labelled as recyclables to Philippine ports in 2013 and 2014
- Canada has since said it is working to arrange for the containers’ return but has not said when exactly that might happen
Topic | The Philippines
