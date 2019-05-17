Channels

Rapper Pras Michel. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

US rapper Pras Michel denies links with Jho Low, to confront 1MDB charges in new album

  • The Malaysian businessman and the singer, who is now working on ‘Elon Musk’ EP, are alleged of conspiring to steer foreign campaign contributions into Obama’s 2012 campaign
  • US prosecutors said funds totalling more than US$21 million were funnelled by Low into the election, with some of the funds listed under Michel’s name
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
SCMP

Crystal Tai  

Reuters  

Published: 10:20pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 17 May, 2019

Rapper Pras Michel. Photo: Reuters
Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: fugitive financier Jho Low allegedly bought diamonds for his mother using stolen funds. Now the US government is seizing them

  • Low commissioned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to make the pieces for his mother in 2012 – Schwartz has also designed jewellery for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian
  • Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and corruption linked to 1MDB
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:50pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:17pm, 2 May, 2019

Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
