Rapper Pras Michel. Photo: Reuters
US rapper Pras Michel denies links with Jho Low, to confront 1MDB charges in new album
- The Malaysian businessman and the singer, who is now working on ‘Elon Musk’ EP, are alleged of conspiring to steer foreign campaign contributions into Obama’s 2012 campaign
- US prosecutors said funds totalling more than US$21 million were funnelled by Low into the election, with some of the funds listed under Michel’s name
Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
1MDB scandal: fugitive financier Jho Low allegedly bought diamonds for his mother using stolen funds. Now the US government is seizing them
- Low commissioned jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to make the pieces for his mother in 2012 – Schwartz has also designed jewellery for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian
- Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and corruption linked to 1MDB
