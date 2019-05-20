Felix Dorfin was accused of carrying a suitcase with about 3kg of drugs. Photo: AFP
French drug smuggler Felix Dorfin gets death penalty in shock ruling by Indonesian judge
- Felix Dorfin, 35, was arrested in September carrying a suitcase filled with about 3kg of drugs, including ecstasy and amphetamines
- The sentence meted out by the presiding judge was far harsher than the 20-year jail term recommended by Indonesian prosecutors
Topic | Crime
