Thailand estimates it could lose up to US$2 billion if 80 per cent of its pigs are infected. Photo: AFP
‘We’re on red alert’: Thailand ramps up efforts to prevent African swine fever from spreading
- Thailand has tightened border inspections, cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses and traders, and imposed stricter requirements for reporting hog deaths
- The Agriculture Ministry has estimated an outbreak may cost the Thai economy more than US$1 billion if over 50 per cent of the country’s hogs are infected
Staff inside Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of the cull. Photo: Felix Wong
African swine fever: hopes that Hong Kong pork supplies will resume by Thursday after biggest cull in half-century
- Slaughter of about 6,000 pigs in Sheung Shui, sparked by African swine fever case, gets under way
- The smaller Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse may restart supplies later this week
