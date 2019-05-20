Channels

Thailand estimates it could lose up to US$2 billion if 80 per cent of its pigs are infected. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

‘We’re on red alert’: Thailand ramps up efforts to prevent African swine fever from spreading

  • Thailand has tightened border inspections, cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses and traders, and imposed stricter requirements for reporting hog deaths
  • The Agriculture Ministry has estimated an outbreak may cost the Thai economy more than US$1 billion if over 50 per cent of the country’s hogs are infected
Topic |   Thailand
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 7:06pm, 20 May, 2019

Staff inside Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of the cull. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

African swine fever: hopes that Hong Kong pork supplies will resume by Thursday after biggest cull in half-century

  • Slaughter of about 6,000 pigs in Sheung Shui, sparked by African swine fever case, gets under way
  • The smaller Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse may restart supplies later this week
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 4:57pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:16pm, 13 May, 2019

