Joko Widodo speaks during a campaign rally in Jakarta in April. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo wins second term as president, as elections commission releases final tally early amid fears of unrest

  • Widodo and running mate Ma’ruf Amin won by 55.5 per cent to 44.5 per cent margin over Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno
  • Commission was expected to announce official results on Wednesday but released them a day early, with little advance notice
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:31am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 7:41am, 21 May, 2019

Joko Widodo speaks during a campaign rally in Jakarta in April. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, left, together with their election opponents Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, release birds before the election to symbolise a peaceful campaign. Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesian President Jokowi’s second term: free as a bird or a lame-duck president?

  • With Joko Widodo all set for a second and final term in power, he claims to be unburdened
  • But sceptics say he’s saddled with politics of patronage, doubts over his deputy, overbearing security forces and fallout from the US-China trade war
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 12:15pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 12:24pm, 19 May, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin, left, together with their election opponents Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, release birds before the election to symbolise a peaceful campaign. Photo: EPA
