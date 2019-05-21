Joko Widodo speaks during a campaign rally in Jakarta in April. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo wins second term as president, as elections commission releases final tally early amid fears of unrest
- Widodo and running mate Ma’ruf Amin won by 55.5 per cent to 44.5 per cent margin over Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno
- Commission was expected to announce official results on Wednesday but released them a day early, with little advance notice
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, left, together with their election opponents Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, release birds before the election to symbolise a peaceful campaign. Photo: EPA
