Indonesian police officers stand guard during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian police officer fired for being gay files lawsuit for wrongful dismissal
- A spokesman for the country’s National Police Headquarters said homosexuality breached legal and religious norms
- The incident has been condemned by LGBT advocates and human rights activists
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian police officers stand guard during a May Day rally near the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters