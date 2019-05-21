Australian Andrew Chan was executed by firing squad in 2015. Photo: EPA
Frenchman Felix Dorfin’s death sentence adds to list of foreigners who have felt full force of Indonesia’s strict drug laws
- Felix Dorfin’s conviction adds to a growing number of overseas nationals executed or consigned to death row
Topic | Indonesia
Felix Dorfin was accused of carrying a suitcase with about 3kg of drugs. Photo: AFP
French drug smuggler Felix Dorfin gets death penalty in shock ruling by Indonesian judge
- Felix Dorfin, 35, was arrested in September carrying a suitcase filled with about 3kg of drugs, including ecstasy and amphetamines
- The sentence meted out by the presiding judge was far harsher than the 20-year jail term recommended by Indonesian prosecutors
Topic | Crime
