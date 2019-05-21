Experts say the Philippine National Police’s findings will come as a major boost to Huawei’s image in the region. Photo: AFP
In the Philippines, police inquiry finds no evidence of Huawei spying for Beijing
- The Philippine National Police’s conclusion comes as the US blacklists the telecommunications firm on national security grounds
- Manila has largely welcomed Huawei since Duterte took office in 2016 while pledging to cultivate closer relations with Beijing
