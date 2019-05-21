Channels

Plastic waste outside an illegal recycling factory in Kuala Langat, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

‘Developed countries must be responsible’: Malaysia to send some non-recyclable plastic waste back to where they came from

  • Malaysia last year became the leading alternative destination for plastic scrap after China banned imports of such waste
  • Most of the plastic scrap coming into the country is contaminated and low-quality plastic from developed countries that is non-recyclable
Topic |   Environment
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:39pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 12:01am, 22 May, 2019

Plastic waste outside an illegal recycling factory in Kuala Langat, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival at Davao international airport in September. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

‘I’ll sail to Canada and dump their garbage there’: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatens ‘war’ over waste dispute

  • Manila has filed several diplomatic protests with Canada over tons of waste shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014
  • Duterte and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau have been at odds over the former’s domestic drug war
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:08am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:06pm, 21 May, 2019

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival at Davao international airport in September. Photo: Reuters
