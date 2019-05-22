Indonesian riot police in Jakarta after the release of official election results prompted protests from the supporters of defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP
Six dead in Indonesia riots as election results released
- Two hundred injured and 20 arrested after clashes between supporters of unsuccessful presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and security forces
- Anti-China chants heard as rioters set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles
Topic | Asia elections
Indonesian riot police in Jakarta after the release of official election results prompted protests from the supporters of defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP