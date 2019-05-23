A soldier on the rooftop of the war-torn Grand Mosque in Marawi City. Photo: Reuters
Philippine city of Marawi was devastated by fight against Islamic State. Now its painfully slow recovery fuels resentment
- After several false starts the government does not expect rebuilding to be finished before the end of 2021
- The delays have left about 100,000 residents displaced, intensifying anger and extremist sympathies
Topic | Philippines insurgency
