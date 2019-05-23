Channels

Mobile brigade police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: police arrest ‘mystery’ woman and ramp up Jakarta security after deadly election protests

  • Following announcement of Joko Widodo’s victory, supporters of his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, have clashed with police
  • Fake news and online hoaxes have inflamed tensions after Prabowo alleged ‘massive cheating and irregularities’ in the April 17 poll
SCMP

Andre Barahamin  

Amy Chew  

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 3:07pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 3:51pm, 23 May, 2019

Mobile brigade police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media

  • After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
  • The messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt spread of false information
SCMP

Amy Chew  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 11:03pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 23 May, 2019

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
