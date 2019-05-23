Mobile brigade police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia riots: police arrest ‘mystery’ woman and ramp up Jakarta security after deadly election protests
- Following announcement of Joko Widodo’s victory, supporters of his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, have clashed with police
- Fake news and online hoaxes have inflamed tensions after Prabowo alleged ‘massive cheating and irregularities’ in the April 17 poll
Topic | Indonesia
Mobile brigade police officers leave a protest area outside the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) headquarters in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media
- After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
- The messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt spread of false information
Topic | Indonesia
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters