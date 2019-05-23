Channels

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s constitutional court blocks Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s bid for prime minister role

  • The leader of the Future Forward Party is accused of breaking electoral laws by holding shares in a media company when he registered to run in the nation’s March 24 election
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 7:32pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 8:04pm, 23 May, 2019

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
