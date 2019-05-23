Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Thailand’s constitutional court blocks Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s bid for prime minister role
- The leader of the Future Forward Party is accused of breaking electoral laws by holding shares in a media company when he registered to run in the nation’s March 24 election
Topic | Thailand
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
A week before Thailand’s parliament opens, Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit launches uphill bid to be prime minister
- The youthful Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit put his name forward for the top job this week, but with mounting legal woes, a lack of consensus among anti-junta parties, and the scales tipped in the military’s favour, his move is seen as ‘symbolic’
Topic | Thailand
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP