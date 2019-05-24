Channels

Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: man behind ‘police from China’ shot protesters hoax arrested

  • As the post-election unrest escalated, messages started circulating on social media that rioters killed in the melee were shot by “police from China”, prompting the government to block WhatsApp to curb misinformation
  • Police spokesman said the man “deliberately spread information to create hatred against individuals, groups, based on their ethnicity”
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 9:26pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:25pm, 24 May, 2019

Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta fear attacks on the community, as anti-China hoaxes spread on social media

  • After several people died in violent protests in Jakarta, messages spread on social media blaming the deaths on ‘police from China’
  • The messages prompted the government to temporarily restrict social media functions on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to halt spread of false information
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Amy Chew  

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 11:03pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 May, 2019

Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
