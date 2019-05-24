Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia riots: man behind ‘police from China’ shot protesters hoax arrested
- As the post-election unrest escalated, messages started circulating on social media that rioters killed in the melee were shot by “police from China”, prompting the government to block WhatsApp to curb misinformation
- Police spokesman said the man “deliberately spread information to create hatred against individuals, groups, based on their ethnicity”
Topic | Indonesia
Police disperse protesters at Tanah Abang in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
