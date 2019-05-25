Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto launches legal challenge against Indonesian election results, complaining vote was rigged
- Incumbent Joko Widodo won 55.5 per cent of votes to win second presidential term
- Eight people died and more than 900 were hurt in two nights of rioting and clashes between police and Prabowo supporters after release of official results
Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia riots: man arrested for hoax saying ‘police from China’ shot protesters
- As the post-election unrest escalated, messages started circulating on social media that rioters killed in the melee were shot by “police from China”, prompting the government to block WhatsApp to curb misinformation
- Police spokesman said the man “deliberately spread information to create hatred against individuals, groups, based on their ethnicity”
Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters