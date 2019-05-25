Li Huanwu (R) with his boyfriend Heng Yirui. Photo: Facebook
Li Huanwu, grandson of Singapore founding father Lee Kuan Yew, marries boyfriend Heng Yirui – and Chinese social media users cheer them on
- “I believe my father would have been thrilled to know this,” Li’s dad Lee Hsien Yang said
- Sex between men remains illegal in Singapore but the city state’s first PM had been known to express a different opinion from the government in his later years
A supporter at Singapore’s Pink Dot LGBT event in 2017. Photo: AFP
