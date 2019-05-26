Channels

PM Prayuth Chan-ocha (centres) attends the opening of parliament in Bangkok on May 24. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s pro-army to cement deal to keep junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister: lawmaker

  • A Palang Pracharat board member said the party would formally invite two other medium-sized parties to join in a coalition government
Topic |   Thailand's Junta
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:54pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 10:56pm, 26 May, 2019


Former Thai Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Prem Tinsulanonda, Thailand’s ex-prime minister and top adviser to late Thai king, dies aged 98

  • Political observers described the head of the Royal Privy Council as a colossal figure in Thai politics
  • Prem, a former army commander, was prime minister of Thailand for eight years from 1980
Topic |   Thailand
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 1:24pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 10:03pm, 26 May, 2019


