PM Prayuth Chan-ocha (centres) attends the opening of parliament in Bangkok on May 24. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s pro-army to cement deal to keep junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister: lawmaker
- A Palang Pracharat board member said the party would formally invite two other medium-sized parties to join in a coalition government
Former Thai Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda. Photo: Reuters
Prem Tinsulanonda, Thailand’s ex-prime minister and top adviser to late Thai king, dies aged 98
- Political observers described the head of the Royal Privy Council as a colossal figure in Thai politics
- Prem, a former army commander, was prime minister of Thailand for eight years from 1980
