Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: shops in Jakarta grapple with income loss as crowds shun protest hotspots

  • The vice-chairman of a popular street market estimated traders have lost about US$11.8 million, during a time when shoppers would normally have been out in force stocking up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebration in early June
  • Meanwhile, Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta are living on the edge after some in the community were targeted by rioters
Topic |   Indonesia
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 5:23pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: man arrested for hoax saying ‘police from China’ shot protesters

  • As the post-election unrest escalated, messages started circulating on social media that rioters killed in the melee were shot by “police from China”, prompting the government to block WhatsApp to curb misinformation
  • Police spokesman said the man “deliberately spread information to create hatred against individuals, groups, based on their ethnicity”
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 9:26pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:41pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.