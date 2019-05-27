An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
Indonesia riots: shops in Jakarta grapple with income loss as crowds shun protest hotspots
- The vice-chairman of a popular street market estimated traders have lost about US$11.8 million, during a time when shoppers would normally have been out in force stocking up for the Eid ul-Fitr celebration in early June
- Meanwhile, Chinese Indonesians in Jakarta are living on the edge after some in the community were targeted by rioters
Topic | Indonesia
An empty retail market seen in Jakarta after the riots. Photo: AFP
Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia riots: man arrested for hoax saying ‘police from China’ shot protesters
- As the post-election unrest escalated, messages started circulating on social media that rioters killed in the melee were shot by “police from China”, prompting the government to block WhatsApp to curb misinformation
- Police spokesman said the man “deliberately spread information to create hatred against individuals, groups, based on their ethnicity”
Topic | Indonesia
Protesters clash with police in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters