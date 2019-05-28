Channels

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters demonstrating against election results in Jakarta on Wednesdat. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Four shot dead by police in Indonesia’s Papua province as post-election riots spread

  • More than 300 protesters stormed district office in support of candidate who claims he should have won city council seat
  • Spokesman says officer opened fire after colleague was attacked by mob
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:35am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 12:36am, 28 May, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters demonstrating against election results in Jakarta on Wednesdat. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Prabowo Subianto launches legal challenge against Indonesian election results, complaining vote was rigged

  • Incumbent Joko Widodo won 55.5 per cent of votes to win second presidential term
  • Eight people died and more than 900 were hurt in two nights of rioting and clashes between police and Prabowo supporters after release of official results
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:50am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 25 May, 2019

Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP
