Riot police fire tear gas at protesters demonstrating against election results in Jakarta on Wednesdat. Photo: AFP
Four shot dead by police in Indonesia’s Papua province as post-election riots spread
- More than 300 protesters stormed district office in support of candidate who claims he should have won city council seat
- Spokesman says officer opened fire after colleague was attacked by mob
Prabowo Subianto gestures after a press conference during the general election in Jakarta in April. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto launches legal challenge against Indonesian election results, complaining vote was rigged
- Incumbent Joko Widodo won 55.5 per cent of votes to win second presidential term
- Eight people died and more than 900 were hurt in two nights of rioting and clashes between police and Prabowo supporters after release of official results
