Palang Pracharat party leader Uttama Savanayana talks to reporters meeting the Democrat party leader in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thailand’s pro-junta Palang Pracharat poised to cement power as it invites two parties to form coalition

  • Deal with two unaligned parties likely to sink opposition coalition’s bid to keep junta members from retaining dominance over government
  • Bhumjaithai has accepted invitation, while Democrat Party is expected to announce decision soon
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:09am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:09am, 28 May, 2019

Former Thai Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Prem Tinsulanonda, Thailand’s ex-prime minister and top adviser to late Thai king, dies aged 98

  • Political observers described the head of the Royal Privy Council as a colossal figure in Thai politics
  • Prem, a former army commander, was prime minister of Thailand for eight years from 1980
Topic |   Thailand
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 1:24pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 27 May, 2019

