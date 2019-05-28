Palang Pracharat party leader Uttama Savanayana talks to reporters meeting the Democrat party leader in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s pro-junta Palang Pracharat poised to cement power as it invites two parties to form coalition
- Deal with two unaligned parties likely to sink opposition coalition’s bid to keep junta members from retaining dominance over government
- Bhumjaithai has accepted invitation, while Democrat Party is expected to announce decision soon
Former Thai Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda. Photo: Reuters
Prem Tinsulanonda, Thailand’s ex-prime minister and top adviser to late Thai king, dies aged 98
- Political observers described the head of the Royal Privy Council as a colossal figure in Thai politics
- Prem, a former army commander, was prime minister of Thailand for eight years from 1980
