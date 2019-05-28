Investigators inspect the wreckage of a motorcycle after a bomb blast in a flea market in the southern Thai province of Pattani. Photo: AFP
Ramadan violence in restive Thai south as market bombing leaves two dead
- Three southernmost provinces, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, have since 2004 been plagued with conflict between ethnic Malay-Muslim rebels and the Buddhist-majority Thai state
Topic | Thailand
Investigators inspect the wreckage of a motorcycle after a bomb blast in a flea market in the southern Thai province of Pattani. Photo: AFP