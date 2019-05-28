Malaysia’s environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the country will fight back against developed nations looking to dump their waste. Photo: EPA
‘Traitors’: Malaysian minister blasts importers of illegal waste, vows to return 450 tonnes of rubbish to likes of US, Japan
- Environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says the Southeast Asian country ‘won’t continue to be a dumping ground for developed nations’
- The 10 shipping containers of refuse to be sent back also contain plastic packaging and e-waste from Australia and Canada, among others
