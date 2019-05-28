Huawei was blacklisted by the US earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s M1 telco will be standing by China’s Huawei – at least for now
- M1 will continue to use Huawei if it makes commercial sense, said M1 chief Manjot Singh Mann
- 5G services will be ‘vendor agnostic’ as there are multiple players developing equipment, he added
Topic | Huawei
Memory chip parts of US firm Micron Technology. Photo: Reuters
