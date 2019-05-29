A screengrab from the YouTube video uploaded by Jerry Duane Gray. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia riots: ex-US serviceman arrested for YouTube rant against Jokowi wrote 9/11 conspiracy book ‘Allah loves me’
- Jerry Duane Gray, who served in the US Air Force for four years, converted to Islam and took Indonesian citizenship in 2010
- He uploaded a rant claiming the country’s government had been infiltrated by communists as deadly riots were rocking the capital of Jakarta
