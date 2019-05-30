Channels

The suspects were from Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh. Photo: Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Unit, Royal Malaysian Police
Southeast Asia

Malaysia arrests three Islamic State terror suspects

  • The suspects, which include a Malaysian citizen who believes Muslims taking part in democratic elections should be killed, were detained in a swoop operation, police said
Topic |   Islamic State
Amy Chew

Published: 8:09pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 8:09pm, 30 May, 2019

Malaysian anti-terror police handle one of the suspects during a sting operation last week. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Islamic State ‘wolf pack’ in Malaysia planned wave of terror attacks, police say after detaining four suspects in sting operation

  • Plot is the first time local grievances have been exploited by Isis to inspire foreign militants to launch attacks in the country
  • Arrests come against backdrop of heightened unease in society over racial and religious divisions
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Published: 10:06pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 4:42am, 14 May, 2019

