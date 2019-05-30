The suspects were from Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh. Photo: Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Unit, Royal Malaysian Police
Malaysia arrests three Islamic State terror suspects
- The suspects, which include a Malaysian citizen who believes Muslims taking part in democratic elections should be killed, were detained in a swoop operation, police said
Malaysian anti-terror police handle one of the suspects during a sting operation last week. Photo: Handout
Islamic State ‘wolf pack’ in Malaysia planned wave of terror attacks, police say after detaining four suspects in sting operation
- Plot is the first time local grievances have been exploited by Isis to inspire foreign militants to launch attacks in the country
- Arrests come against backdrop of heightened unease in society over racial and religious divisions
