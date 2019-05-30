A 2017 file photograph of guerillas from the New People’s Army in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Visitors from Malaysia, Indonesia attacked by Philippine rebels, eight soldiers wounded
- The 11 people from indigenous communities, a delegation including Vietnamese and Myanmar nationals, were not hurt in the attack
- Their convoy struck a landmine set by the New People’s Army rebels, before a 40-minute gun battle ensued
