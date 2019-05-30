Riot police stand guard outside the General Election Supervisory Board building in Jakarta on May 28. Four top Indonesian officials, including two Cabinet ministers and the national spy chief, were targeted for assassination as part of a plot possibly linked to last week’s election riots, according to police. Photo: AP
Prabowo campaign team member Kivlan Zen linked to suspect in plot to kill Jokowi’s four top security officials: police
- The retired two-star general allegedly ordered the assassination bid’s field operator to provoke the Jakarta riots on May 21-22
- Police last week arrested six suspected of planning to kill the security and maritime affairs ministers, intelligence chief and a presidential adviser
