Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan with Indonesian counterpart Ryamizard Ryacudu in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
United States to stage joint exercises with Indonesian special forces in bid to improve military ties
- The two sides said the United States was looking to normalise relations with Kopassus and hold a joint exercise next year
- US ties with Kopassus have been limited due to human rights abuses in the 1990s
Topic | Indonesia
