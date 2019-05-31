Environmental activists displaying a banner reading ‘Philippines is not a dumpsite’ next to the cargo ship MV Bavaria. Photo: EPA
Philippines ships 69 containers of garbage back to Canada, ending ‘sordid chapter in history’
- The garbage was loaded overnight on the container ship M/V Bavaria, which left on a 20-day journey to the Canadian port city of Vancouver
- President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash, which officials said was falsely declared as recyclable plastic scraps
